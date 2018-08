Diabetes knows no bias and can happen to anyone. There are various factors that can be responsible for the same – genes, environment and lifestyle. Once it happens; it can be controlled but never cured. People with diabetes need to manage the condition 24×7. They do not get a holiday from it. Various studies have shown that adherence rate for treatment of chronic diseases (like diabetes) is lower than adherence rate of treatment of acute diseases. Not many studies are available in India, but global studies show that adherence for medications in chronic diseases averages only 50 percent. Strict lifestyle changes, financial constrain and lack of education all seem to be responsible for it. In India, the situation seems to be worse. In a study done at Doon Government Hospital, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India, it was found that only 16.6 percent of the patients were considered adherent to the prescribed anti-diabetic drugs. Lack of adherence and a search for quick fix to their condition makes them fall for quacks and treatments that give false hopes.

Here Dr Ashok Jhingan, Diabetes Education and Research Foundation tell us about one such case where skipping medication for sake of quick cure almost took away a life. “Non-adherence increases the chances of complications and can also risk the life of a person with diabetes. My patient Rahul’s story is a real example of this. Rahul was in critical condition when he was admitted to hospital. Rahul had diabetes since last 13 years and was on insulin. After seeing a tempting advertisement on reversing diabetes, he had quit his treatment and within 5 days he was in hospital in critical condition. I was quite disturbed when I saw him. Like Rahul, increasingly, people are taking similar decisions and landing themselves in the emergency room. Rahul still came to the hospital on time, but sometimes we lose our patients because of these false claims.

“Rahul told me; he tried to ask me about this alternate treatment plan he was about to try, but since I was very busy that day, he thought of giving it a shot as the offer was irresistible. I could not decide whose fault was it, but understood that we need to create awareness on treatment and management of non-communicable lifestyle disorders like diabetes to the masses if we need to save them.”

Understanding Diabetes

In simple language diabetes is a disease in which sugar level in blood increases. This can happen due to many reasons. As per International Diabetes Federation 2017 (IDF), India is home to more than 72 million people with diabetes.

Type-1 diabetes: which happens mostly in children and young adults is an autoimmune disorder in which the body produces minimal or no insulin. A person with type 1 requires insulin for survival. As per IDF, there are more than 1, 25,000 children and young adults less than 20 years with type 1 diabetes in India.

Type 2 Diabetes: is a disorder which is progressive and happens due to many reasons which include obesity, especially abdominal obesity, sedentary life style, stress and a positive family history. Most of the people with diabetes have Type 2 Diabetes. A disease which was earlier called as diseases of old people is happening in children and young adults’ due to wrong life style.

There are many advertisements on reversing diabetes these days, but they are not at all true for people with type 1 and most of the people with type 2 diabetes. Mostly such advertisements are related to weight loss or restricting carbohydrates and could suit a person who has prediabetes or has just been diagnosed with type 2, losing a lot of weight can put the condition into control in few cases without use of medication. But remember weight regain, aging, and the natural progression of type 2 diabetes can bring it back also. However, “Not eating carbohydrates or severely restricting it” can cause the reduction of insulin dosage to some extent but it is difficult and can be harmful as this kind of diet deprives an individual from many essential nutrients.

Lifestyle measures like right diet and regular exercise are important for management of diabetes but equally important is medication. People with diabetes should opt for healthy lifestyle but not leave any medication without consulting your doctor.

