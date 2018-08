Imagine you are walking on the road and suddenly a dog bites you. Scary isn’t it? Dog bites can happen to anyone. They are terrifying and can be fatal if a rabid dog bites you. Dogs that are not rabid can also seriously injure you. Don’t ignore dog bites, just seek immediate medical help. Your doctor may ask you to take anti-tetanus and anti-rabies shots. But, along with that, you can also opt for these natural treatments.

You can apply plantain leaves: They contain antibiotic and anti-inflammatory properties. Shred the plantain leaves and crush them. Mix it with water and make a paste of it. Apply the paste on the wound and let it dry for a while. You can keep applying it frequently until your wounds heal. It can relieve you from itching and the excruciating pain.

They contain antibiotic and anti-inflammatory properties. Shred the plantain leaves and crush them. Mix it with water and make a paste of it. Apply the paste on the wound and let it dry for a while. You can keep applying it frequently until your wounds heal. It can relieve you from itching and the excruciating pain. You can apply neem: Yes, did you know that neem can help you to get rid of a dog bite? The super neem can heal cuts and wounds. It is loaded with antibacterial properties and can be a boon for dog bites. Just crush few neem leaves and mix it with aloe vera. Apply the paste on the affected area and you are sorted.

Yes, did you know that neem can help you to get rid of a dog bite? The super neem can heal cuts and wounds. It is loaded with antibacterial properties and can be a boon for dog bites. Just crush few neem leaves and mix it with aloe vera. Apply the paste on the affected area and you are sorted. You can apply garlic: Garlic is antibacterial in nature and is a perfect remedy for dog bites. Furthermore, it can also enhance your immunity. Just mince the garlic and add it to the coconut oil and apply it on the affected area.

Garlic is antibacterial in nature and is a perfect remedy for dog bites. Furthermore, it can also enhance your immunity. Just mince the garlic and add it to the coconut oil and apply it on the affected area. You can apply cumin seeds: They can fight bacteria and boost your immunity. Take a few cumin seeds and mix it with water. Make a paste of it and apply it on your wound. It can be beneficial for a dog bite.

Image Source: Shutterstock