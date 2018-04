Today is World Health Day and this year’s theme is Universal Health Coverage: everyone, everywhere. But just looking at our country’s dismal public health scenario we can say that a mammoth amount of efforts would be needed by the government and the healthcare experts just to ensure that uniform health care services reach every nook and corner of the country and benefits the needy, sick and ailing. So, we got talking to some doctors to know what is it that India needs the most when it comes to ensuring health services to everyone, everywhere. Here are things you need to know about Modicare.

Here is what few doctors told us:

‘The government should make medical insurance mandatory for all people. The government can provide subsidies for medical test equipment, manufacturing companies and bring in policies that encourage manufacturing of drugs and equipment locally. There should be public awareness programs that focus on prevention of diseases that arise out of conditions like obesity like blood pressure, diabetes, atherosclerosis and these programs should reach to the grass root levels too. Most of the lifestyle-oriented diseases can be avoided by exercises and proper diet. People should understand that they should take charge of their health to minimise the public health burden.’ Dr Tejas Upasani, Managing Director, Upasani Super Speciality Hospital, Mulund.

‘We need national health schemes to be implemented and monitored by the government. The smooth running of such schemes will be possible only through the deployment of full-time medical practitioners as well as aggregation of public and private healthcare providers/institutions. Health insurance should be made mandatory to all citizens. Provisions should be made to share the premium for such policies (50% each) which will ease the burden on the individual being insured as well as the government. During Aadhar enrollment or linking, health insurance should also be made mandatory. Through this, we will be able to achieve pan India coverage of health services at subsidized rates which will benefit both the citizens and the nation.

‘The current goal of the WHO is to end Tuberculosis globally by 2030, with India aiming to accomplish the goal by 2025. Along with this, viral conditions also require immediate attention. Globally, the incidence of hepatitis, HIV etc. are rapidly increasing and are major causes of mortality. Identification and focus on key populations affected by such conditions and timely intervention are important. Implementation of vaccination schemes and other preventive measures will go a long way in arresting the spread of viral conditions.

‘With each passing decade, schemes should be introduced and aim towards eradication of pressing health conditions. With the coordinated efforts of the government, private organizations and citizens, we will gradually be able to exercise control over the diseases that plague mankind.’ Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative medicine Researcher.

‘The Health Budget in 2018 did announce a few policies as a starting step to Universal Healthcare like the National Healthcare Protection scheme. The government should also focus on universal health insurance scheme so everyone could benefit from the same. There is also a need for quality and safety standards to be implemented as a National policy for Healthcare providers in order to provide the best care to patients under universal healthcare. A policy for Holistic care which is universally accessible will help make healthcare affordable and at the same time help reduce the burden of operating expenses on health care institutes. Increasing investment in healthcare for broader and more comprehensive goals is necessary. Policies could also look at EMI or subscription based healthcare options to make healthcare more affordable. Though the trends of ailments have shifted from communicable to non-communicable diseases all over the world, In India we have increasing numbers of both the spectrums on a rise.

‘The Government has to increase expenditure on promoting awareness and prevention of both communicable and non-communicable diseases. What we have achieved for Polio could very well be achieved for leprosy, tuberculosis etc. a robust policy and increased spending on early diagnosis and treatment could help in eradicating the communicable diseases. On this World Health Day we all should also understand the meaning of holistic universal health care and understand that universal healthcare is not just the care providers job but also the care receivers, wherein one must take active role in his lifestyle and preventive health to avoid the burden of these ailments that could be easily prevented and help reduce the burden of diseases on our Nation.’ Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospitals.

‘Employees having lower salaries are covered by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). The maximum salary limit for ESIC cover should be increased to cover a number of people. The government should make it compulsory for all companies to insure all their employees who are having higher salaries, and who are not covered under ESIC. This will increase health insurance penetration and will help employees & their family members get access to quality healthcare at affordable (cashless) rates.Infectious disease like dengue, malaria, tuberculosis etc. should be given importance. Even after 70 yrs of freedom, we are still struggling to eradicate these diseases.

‘New epidemic will be of non-communicable lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity etc. If we do not create awareness about it now, then it will be difficult to manage the disease burden in future.’ Dr Sameer Kulkarni, Facility Director, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi- A Fortis Network Hospital.

‘The need for the hour is to offer affordable, quality health services for the whole population. We are nowadays seeing an explosion of NCDs (Non-Communicable Diseases). Unfortunately, most NCDs are lifelong adding to the expenses. I feel there should be a balance between investment in primary health care and prevention measures versus tertiary care in hospitals and treatment services to find the most cost-effective and sustainable approach.’ Dr Pradeep Gadge, A leading Diabetologist, Gadge Diabetes Centre.

Image source: Shutterstock