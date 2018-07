Mood swings are rapid, unreasonable and often extreme fluctuations in a person’s emotional state. No, you don’t have to pretend like the person is suffering from a disease, probably if you’re around them try giving them a piece of jaggery. You read that right. Jaggery is a rich source of iron and could help them to collect all their thoughts together.

Yes, there is a strong connection between iron deficiency and mood swings. “Iron deficiency can lead to cognitive issues in children. In adults, it has been associated with mood disorders and anxiety disorders, fogginess in thinking. Depression can occur in association with iron deficiency. When someone is diagnosed with depression, it is often helpful to check, what is known as a complete iron panel which identifies a deficiency of iron and other iron parameters,” said Dr Sabina Rao, Consultant – Psychiatry, Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur Road.

What is the role of iron in our body?

Iron helps in the production of haemoglobin. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells (RBCs) that helps in carrying oxygen from your lungs to the other parts of the body. In other words, if your body lacks iron, it cannot produce healthy oxygen-carrying RBCs. Lack of RBCs is called anaemia.

“This is especially true in developing countries, particularly in women. Even though it’s true that iron deficiency is associated with mood issues, it is not clear if iron deficiency is a cause of mental health disorders,” added Dr Rao.

Iron deficiency and mood-swings: Is there a connection?

According to a study named, ‘A delicate balance: Iron metabolism and diseases of the brain’ published in ‘Frontiers of Aging Neuroscience’ iron deficiency or overdose of iron- both could affect the cognitive functions of the brain, which could result in mood swings. “When iron is dysregulated, both conditions of iron overload and iron deficiencies are harmful to the brain. This study focuses on how iron metabolism is maintained in the brain, and how an alteration to iron and iron metabolism adversely affects neurological function.”

Why is this so?

Iron is the most abundant transition metal within the brain and it is important for a number of cellular processes like neurotransmitter synthesis, mitochondrial function etc. Its deficiency triggers the development of pshological problem. Anxiety, mood disorders, panic attacks, depression etc could be a result of this.

What you should do if you have an iron deficiency?

Dr Tanisha Mehta, Consultant – Dietician and Nutritionist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur Road said, “To have proper haemoglobin levels in your body is important because iron carries oxygen throughout the blood. Most people get enough iron through their diet but the absorption is hampered by certain iron enemy nutrients like Tannins, caffeine etc., and also if you have some types of iron deficiency, the body may find it difficult to absorb iron through food.”

One possible effect of having a low iron count is the development of fatigue, exhaustion, tiredness, mood swings. There are ways one can overcome this gradually-

Hydration – Water plays a key role in this. As water is important in pumping more oxygen supply and by helping blood cells to reach all organs thus helping iron absorption. Vitamin C – It helps in better iron absorption and hence can be taken through the diet daily to reduce cravings and fatigue resulting in mood swings. Intake of caffeine and tannins- Should be reduced to minimal. “Not only do they interfere with nutrient absorption but also pump the heart rate. Thereby, resulting in early fatigue and mood alterations,” added Dr Rao. Yoga/ Exercise- Indulge in dedicated yoga or breathing exercises. Sports of your choice: Increases blood supply, improves haemoglobin count and also reduces mood swings as it helps in relieving stress levels.

Reference:

1: Hare D, Ayton S, Bush A, Lei P. A delicate balance: Iron metabolism and

diseases of the brain. Front Aging Neurosci. 2013 Jul 18;5:34. doi:

10.3389/fnagi.2013.00034. eCollection 2013. PubMed PMID: 23874300; PubMed Central

PMCID: PMC3715022.

Image Source: Shutterstock