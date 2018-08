Everybody wants to lose weight in a healthy way. One of the super hit diets today is the ketogenic diet. A diet that was prescribed for epileptic patients in the 1920’s has now become a rage. While it is true that weight loss programmes seem to be a rage, it is always advisable to know about something completely before signing up for it. We’ll help you to know all about it.

What is a ketogenic diet?

Yes, most of your favourite celebrities from Hollywood follow it, but what is it? Simply put, it is a diet that can be defined as the one that calls for low-carbs and high-fat. The name of the diet is acquired from ketones, a source of energy that your body uses to burn fat. If you follow this diet, you starve your body of carbs but not calories. The diet shunnes carbs.

What you could eat in the diet?

Full-fat dairy

Avacadoes

Fats such as coconut oil

Meat

Leafy vegetables

Nuts

Seeds

What you should avoid while you are on the diet?

Sweet potatoes

Sugars like honey

Grains like rice

Wheat

Maple syrup

What is the ‘keto flu’?

Dietary fads are fast becoming popular. Keto diets are being followed by many, without understanding the psychology that goes behind it. Keto flu is a collective term that is used to describe the illnesses that could be caused by following this diet mindlessly.

So why could you fall sick when you are on this diet? Like you already know, most of the energy your body needs, is acquired from carbohydrates. According to the National Diet and Nutrition Survey in the UK, on an average, people get half their energy from carbs. Therefore when you shun it totally, you would face health issues. Following this diet could lead to nutrient deficiencies due to its dietary imbalance which could lead to:

-Insomnia

-Poor exercise tolerance

-Constipation

-Dizziness

-Nausea

Therefore, right before you think of starting any diet, make sure you know what you are getting into and how it could affect you.

