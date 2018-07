Anxiety has become extremely common. Anxiety is a feeling of sudden and uncontrollable nervousness that is, in most cases, triggered by over-thinking. While it is no news that certain foods promote mental well-being, the deficiency of certain food items in our daily diet and their correlation to mental health is not hugely discussed.

Magnesium, is one such content which can promote mental health by keeping us away from anxiety and premenstrual syndrome issues. Here we look at how Magnesium (Mg) deficiency in any individual can lead to anxiety, and its most common co-morbidity- depression.

This could probably answer why dark chocolates help in boosting your mood, yes, they’re rich in magnesium content. Research has proven that a low-magnesium diet can alter the types of bacteria present in the gut, and this may impact anxiety-like behaviour.

A study named, ‘The Effects of Magnesium Supplementation on Subjective Anxiety and Stress—A Systematic Review,’ published in the journal ‘Nutrients‘ proved that, “The effects of Mg on clinical affective disorders and experimental studies of anxiety in animal models provide a clear rationale to propose that Mg supplementation will have a beneficial effect on mild/moderate anxiety. There is also sufficient potential mechanistic pathways via which Mg could modulate affective states.”

Simply put, the study concluded that there was a clear relation between anxiety-like behaviour and magnesium deficiency.

This explains why it is important to consume a balanced diet- a diet with all nutrients and minerals. Here are 5 magnesium-rich foods that you can consume to control anxiety:

-Dark chocolates.

– Green leafy vegetables (Spinach, Kale etc.)

– Nuts, seeds and legumes.

– Fruits like figs, banana.

– Seafood like salmon, tuna etc.

– Whole grains

– Tofu

– Vegetables like cabbage, broccoli, peas.

– Pumpkin seeds.

In another study named, ‘Dietary magnesium deficiency affects gut microbiota and anxiety-like behaviour in C57BL/6N mice,’ published in the journal, ‘Acta Neuropsychiatry‘ observed, “A magnesium-deficient diet altered the gut microbiota, and was associated with altered anxiety-like behaviour, measured by decreased latency to enter the lightbox.”

Health tip: Make sure you eat magnesium-rich foods regularly to curb anxiety-related issues.

