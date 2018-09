Minimizing surgical incisions to reduce trauma to the body can be termed as a minimally invasive surgery. It is usually performed using thin-needles and an endoscope to visually guide the surgery. “All endoscopic surgeries such as laparoscopy, thoracoscopy, arthroscopy, sinuscopy, cystoscopy, or other endoscopic surgeries involve smaller incisions and are a become part of the minimally invasive surgery (MIS),” says Dr Manmohan Madhukar Kamat, General surgeon, General & Laparoscopic Surgery, Nanavati Super Speciality hospital, Mumbai. Here, Kamat briefs you about it. So, read it very carefully!

There is no pain in minimally invasive surgery?

Myth: Minimally invasive surgery is a different technique of surgery and when surgery is performed there will be an associated pain. However, compared to a conventional surgery which involves a larger incision and tissue dissection, minimally invasive surgery certainly gives less pain.

There are no or fewer complications in minimally invasive surgery?

Myth: There are always potential complications involved in minimally invasive surgery. These complications are of much more severity when they occur as the presentation of these complications can be delayed.

Endoscopic surgical complications involve multiple factors such as:

Anaesthetic Complications

Surgical complications

Patients factors related complications

Post-operative complications

The time taken in minimally invasive surgery is less than open surgery?

Fact: Generally time taken in minimally invasive surgery is less than open surgery. However, the learning curve for minimally invasive surgery, especially endoscopic surgery is long thus in the newly learnt surgeon might take a long time for surgery.

MIS helps patients for an early recovery?

As Incisions are very small recovery period is certainly less and resuming back to routine work is much earlier in minimally invasive surgery.

Advantages of minimally invasive surgery are