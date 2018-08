We have become a slave to our smartphones and no matter the dangers that it can cause if we sleep with our smartphones, we are unable to go to bed without it. Doctors and sleep experts around the globe have repeatedly warned us that sleeping with the phone or spending too much time being glued to the screen of a smartphone or laptops can harm our health in more than one way and disturb our sleep-wake cycle. But despite these warning millennials and also the not-so-millennials find it difficult to leave the phone in the hallway and go to sleep. According to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, about one-third of adults and two-thirds of high school students get less sleep than what is recommended for them — seven hours for adults and eight to 10 hours for teens.

There are a lot of gadgets and consumer products that can help one diagnose sleep problem but those apps can’t help to treat or get to the core of the trouble. Doctors from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine said that even though one can download apps that can help to recognise sleep troubles with these apps, however, cannot treat the problem. So going to the bed with your smartphone loaded with sleep apps isn’t going to improve your sleep quality and quantity.

Lack of sleep can have dangerous implications like it can cause too much fatigue, increase the risk of accidents, lower immunity, lead to cardiac problems, high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, obesity and low libido among others. However, if you are addicted to your smartphone or your work makes you stare at the computer screen for too long (even in the late evenings) which can keep you awake till late at night, here is a suggestion given by sleep doctors that can help: use the phone’s display settings to switch from blue light to warmer yellow light in the evening. Researchers have found out that blue light emitted by smartphones and other screens can keep people up till late at night.

If you are someone who spends too much time sitting at the computer then using the blue blocker glass can help to prevent the rays from disturbing your sleep.

When to see a doctor

If using these techniques still don’t help you then get checked with a doctor for other health problems that could be the real problem. The common problems that disturb sleep include acid reflux, allergies, anxiety, depression, medication side effects, pain, sleep apnoea and snoring. In some people, evaluation by a sleep clinic may be necessary.

Image source: Shutterstock