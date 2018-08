Are you upset with your partner because he forgot your marriage anniversary? Do you regularly argue with your partner as she doesn’t spend time with you? Is your sex life the cause of the argument between you and your partner? There are a number of reasons which are responsible for heated arguments between couples. Furthermore, an ugly spat with your partner can leave you drained, depressed and anxious. It can deteriorate your quality of life and can wreck your well-being. According to one research, fight between your partner and you can make you susceptible to leaky gut. Not only this, along with verbal criticism, non-verbal behaviour like eye rolls or expressions which exhibit disagreement can also take a toll on you and your partner’s health.

According to a research published in Psychoneuroendocrinology, you may suffer from a leaky gut if you fight with your partner. In a leaky gut, the lining of the small intestine becomes damaged. The other symptoms of the leaky gut are bloating, gas, abdominal cramps and pain.

The research was conducted by the team on around 50 married couples. The argument between them was videotaped by the researchers and they observed how the couples argued. The couple’s blood samples were taken before and after the fights.

After observing the videos and taking the blood samples of 43 couples, it was found that men and women who were aggressive during the arguments had higher levels of LPS-binding-protein which is termed as a biomarker of leaky gut. Also, those couples who already had a history of depression and other mental issues had higher evidence of leaky gut.

So, couples should see to it that they solve their disputes in a peaceful way without cause harm to each other’s health.

Image Source: Shutterstock