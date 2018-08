Fad diets and instant weight loss programmes are becoming a rage these days. While everybody wants to become slim and trim, cutting down on a food item completely, just because it is the trend is not a really good idea. A research published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition recently, noted that increasing numbers of young women are deficient in vital nutrients, mainly due to the diet trends that are hyped by the social media. The researchers blamed the phenomenon of exclusion in diets where a full group of food is avoided. Gluten-free foods are one of those food groups that are shunned by people mindlessly. Gluten-free diets have become popular but it may not be the best for your health. There could be serious repercussions.

“Grains containing gluten are a good source of fibre, vitamins and minerals. Ready-to-eat gluten-free products are made from refined grains and are low in nutrients which may, in turn, lead to weight gain and may have many health hazards,” said Niyati P. Likhite, Dietician Fortis Hosptial, Kalyan.

According to Pavithra. N. Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur, 4 hazards of completely cutting down on gluten are:

1) Vitamin and mineral deficiencies – Avoiding gluten can lead to deficiencies of vitamin B and iron, which typically are fortified with vitamins and minerals, which could lead to less energy level. Just cutting them down completely will make you sicker.

2) Inconvenient Gut Issues – Cutting down gluten from your nutrition plan might increase your chances of gastrointestinal trouble. Fibre helps keep you in regularizing and softening stools, so not getting enough can lead to constipation. Moreover, a healthy gut is your pathway to healthy living.

3) More processed foods in your diet – Packaged food that is gluten-free is still packaged food—don’t assume you’re making a healthy choice by eating it.

4) Higher risk of type-2 diabetes and heart disease – “Gluten-free diet increases risk of type-2 diabetes. And cutting out gluten can also increase your risk of heart disease if you eat refined grains rather than whole grains,” said Raj. Therefore, before you decide on cutting down something, make sure you consult an expert.

