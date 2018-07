I really wish that like the rest of the world who announce their weekend plans on social media you too have something engaging to look forward to – brunch with friends, a lunch or movie date, a weekend getaway or just some me time you were yearning for during the entire week. So if like me you were also looking for some time-alone then the blanket, couch and coffee are all that you need. But sometimes we loners get bored too and then there are times when you feel that you are getting too much of yourself. It happens to most of us, we feel calm, quiet and peaceful when we are on our own but suddenly out of nowhere a sense of void just engulfs us, a kind of feeling which leaves us alone and longing for something that we just can’t seem to know what. So when this happens with you on a cheerful Sunday do these things:

Allow your mind to run wild: Yes, when too many thoughts are making you distressed allow them to run amok for a while – those lost opportunities, lost love, betrayals, humiliations – don’t stop them from entering your mind and disturb the tranquillity that you were just enjoying. Don’t judge these thoughts, let them dance in your head and tire out on their own. They do tire and leave you. But as they leave they do give you a parting gift – they revise those life lessons they first taught you and bring a smile or a tear in your eyes. They leave you with emotions that fuel your soul to take head-on.

Read some quotes: Most people will tell you to read a good book when you are low. But I have a slightly different take on it – read quotes. Quotes on love and longing quotes on life. It is fine if you want to stay away from the motivational ones. These beautiful quotes (read them on your smartphone, ditching social media) will soothe you and reinstall your faith in self. They won’t do much to curb that feeling of longing but will make you feel that it is worth feeling this way. That void you feel when you are alone is worth living.

Write a journal: By this, I don’t mean you start writing about your life and lessons learned the hard way but just give words to those feelings that are troubling you or making you uneasy. Writing a journal or diary is easy that writing those heavy status messages in social media. Here you don’t have to impress anyone just be yourself. Most of the time this leads to introspection something we either consciously ignore or are scared to do fearing we will meet those demons within whom we have tried hard to tame. So without trying to show the world the literary side of you write to yourself what you feel.

Check your old albums: What better day to sit and browse through your old albums which care just lying in the cabinet and gathering dust than a Sunday when you feel a bit down? Take them out and see that smile on your face. You will know you were going through hell even then but managed. Those pictures serve as a reminder that like was not that bad after all. I can sense you are smiling already.

Cook your own meal: Cooking has always been therapeutic. So on a Sunday when you are feeling low and longing instead of ordering that cheese-laden pizza or a full course Chinese meal cook your meal. Nothing exotic even the humble dal-chawal will do. It will bring a smile on your face instantly.

Image source: Shutterstock