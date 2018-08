With around 2.2 million cases of tuberculosis in India out of 9.6 million global cases and the country accounting for 6% of malaria cases in the world, India is burdened with incidence of tuberculosis and malaria. However, there are possibilities of discovering potential new therapies to tackle tuberculosis and malaria, thanks to HitGen Ltd, a China based life science company that has recently received a grant from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for coming up with its DNA encoded library technology based anti-tuberculosis and anti-malaria therapies.

This technology platform dealing with design, synthesis and interrogation of multi-billion component libraries of DNA encoded miniature molecules will be set up to analyse new small molecule leads for therapeutic targets to fight tuberculosis and malaria.

According to a Globe Newswire report, Dr Jin Li, founder, chairman and CEO of HitGen Ltd, said: “We are excited to collaborate with our colleagues at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as a strategic partner for these discovery efforts: we acknowledge their philanthropic mission, and are indeed privileged to be able to contribute to their remarkable vision and effort.”

He added: “In addition to our collaborations with industry partners, we are keenly focused on engaging with world-leading philanthropic and academic institutions to provide new solutions for patients with unmet medical needs.”

Image Source: Shutterstock