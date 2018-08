If you are tired with your dull hair and looking out for some treatment to restore healthy hair then papaya hair mask is ideal for you. Yes, you can use a few natural ingredients to support hair health, instead of relying on commercial products that contain chemicals. Natural ingredients are cost effective and also ensure that your hair is not treated with chemicals.

For homemade hair masks, ripe papaya is a popular ingredient. Papaya adds volume to your tresses and nourishes your hair shaft. You can even prevent split ends with a wholesome papaya hair mask. Eat papaya for hair growth. People suffering from thinning hair problems can fight back by drinking papaya juice twice or thrice a day.

And for making a growth-supporting and hydrating hair mask you can mix ripe papaya along with coconut milk and honey.

How to make DIY papaya hair mask:

Ingredients

A half cup of ripe papaya (peeled and cut into cubes)

A half cup of coconut milk

1 teaspoon honey

Procedure

Take a blender, put a half cup of peeled ripe papaya.

Then add coconut milk.

After that add 1 teaspoon of raw, organic honey.

Until you get a smooth paste blend all the ingredients for a few minutes.

Transfer the paste into a bowl.

Benefits of the ingredients:

Ripe papaya- Ripe papaya makes your hair smooth and shiny. It is rich in numerous nutrients like copper, vitamins A and C, beta-carotene, magnesium, potassium and so on. In fact, the enzymes in papaya prevent a buildup of impurities and oil on the scalp. It acts as a great natural hair conditioner.

Coconut milk- The high fat and vitamin E content in coconut helps strengthen your hair from the roots. It also treats dry hair and softens the hair.

Honey- Organic honey works as a hair softener. The antioxidants content in honey stimulates hair growth and help make your scalp healthy.

