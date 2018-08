To make your face glow you definitely follow your CTM routine without fail. But how often do you take care of your feet? Your feet also get tired after a long day. And they need attention and extra care to look their best. Yes, it is not possible to go for a foot spa every week. But you can treat them right at home. Here we have listed few easy DIY foot scrub recipes.

Foot massage boosts blood circulation in your feet, which helps relieve aches. Even helps to relieve stress. Most importantly, your feet look amazing because the foot scrub gently removes all the dirt from the skin.

Coffee ground foot scrub

Ingredients

2 tablespoons coffee grounds

2 tablespoons sugar (coarse)

1 tablespoon coconut oil

How to make: Prepare a thick paste by mixing all the ingredients. Apply it all over your feet and massage for 15-20 minutes. Wash it off.

Benefits: This foot scrub enhances the texture of the skin on your feet. The coffee grounds help relieve swelling and pain because they have anti-inflammatory properties.

Strawberry and sugar foot scrub

Ingredients

½ cup granulated sugar (don’t use fine sugar)

2 strawberries

1 tablespoon olive oil

How to make: Mash the strawberries and mix the sugar in it. Add the olive oil and mix well. Apply the scrub to your feet and wait for 20 minutes before washing.

Benefits: This foot scrub has a soothing aroma. It is suitable for all skin types. Strawberries are great for preventing cracked heels and have anti-ageing properties. They soften the skin on your feet and protect them from UV rays.

Coconut oil and salt foot scrub

Ingredients

1 cup salt (any bath salt)

¼ cup coconut oil

3-4 drops of any essential oil

¼ cup vitamin E oil (optional)

How to make: Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and store it in a jar. Keep it aside for a few days. Use the mixture to scrub your feet gently for at least 20 minutes.

Benefits: This is the best DIY foot scrub for cracked heels. It rejuvenates your feet and is safe for all skin types. Coconut oil is excellent for healing many skin conditions. It makes the skin smooth.

Baking soda foot scrub

Ingredients

3 tablespoons baking soda

1 tablespoon water

How to make: Prepare e a thick paste by mixing the baking soda and water. Apply it to your feet and massage for 10 minutes. Rinse it off.

Benefits: This is another best foot scrub for tired feet. Baking soda not only relieves aches and pain but also fights toenail fungus.

