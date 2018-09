After a certain age, we all look for an anti-ageing cream. As we age our skin starts to show a few signs of ageing like loose skin, wrinkles, etc. However, there are several anti-ageing creams available in the market. But if you use home remedies at the right time then it will help you to delay the signs of ageing and make you look younger. Here in this article, we have mentioned a natural home-made anti-ageing cream that will give you the best results.

Today, most of the anti-ageing creams available in the market contain chemicals and can harm your skin to a large extent. Therefore, it is always better to make your own all-natural remedy at home instead of spending money on those products. So now let us move on to DIY anti-ageing cream, what are the ingredients used to make the cream and how to make it.

DIY anti-ageing cream recipe

Ingredients:

20 ml of coconut oil

5 ml of vitamin E oil

30 ml beeswax

A few drops of essential oil

How to prepare: To make the anti-ageing cream at home mix together coconut oil and beeswax, boil them twice. Keep mixing them with a wooden spatula. Then remove the mixture from the heat and immediately add vitamin E oil and any essential oil of your choice. Let it cool down and then store it in a glass jar. For further usage you can store it in the refrigerator. If you want your cream to be more smooth and liquidy then you can add a little more coconut oil to it. You can use it regularly.

How to use: Take some of this mixture and gently massage on your skin for a few minutes in a circular motion with your fingertips. Before going to bed apply this cream every day and leave it overnight. Daily usage of this homemade anti-ageing cream will give you the finest results.