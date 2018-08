Hand sanitizers have become ubiquitous, especially in places where handwashing is not always possible. In hospitals, schools, during picnics, or even on public transport, we have got used to whipping out a bottle of hand sanitizer, putting a few drops on our hands and rubbing them vigorously. We have come to believe that these few steps will help us protect ourselves against germs and keep us clean. But a new study from Australia will make you think twice about using store-bought hand sanitizers. The study says that some hospital superbugs are growing increasingly tolerant to alcohol-based disinfectants found in hand washes and sanitisers. This is allowing infections to spread among people and patients with low immunity.

Our regular hand sanitizers contain isopropyl or ethyl alcohol that target one type of superbug called methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). But in the new study, researchers have noticed a rise in another kind of bacteria that lives in the gut, called Enterococcus faecium. This can spread via catheters, ventilators or central lines in a healthcare setting, says the research in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

This clearly means that we can no longer rely on a store-bought hand sanitizer to protect ourselves. Also, hand sanitizers that are currently available in the market are full of artificial chemicals and harsh on the skin too. Why not try making an all-natural hand sanitizer with just 4 ingredients? While we can’t comment on the efficacy of this hand sanitizer for protection against all kinds of bacteria, we certainly want to give this a try.

Ingredients:

4 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp witch hazel

10 drops tea tree essential oil and 10 drops lavender essential oil

Just combine all the ingredients and store in a bottle. Use 2-3 drops when required and rub them all over your hands.

Tea tree oil is known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties. Lavender is known to be a disinfectant. Witch hazel is like an anti-inflammatory tonic and cleanser for your skin. Aloe vera acts like a natural moisturizer. Both the oils will lend a pleasant fragrance to your hands too. This DIY hand sanitizer is an all natural solution to keep your hands clean, germ-free, soft and fragrant!

Image source: Shutterstock