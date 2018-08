If a new variation of keto diet is to be followed, you could consume all your favourite foods from processed foods to junk- all in the consumption limit of 20 grams of carbohydrates per day.

What is a ketogenic diet?

Yes, most of your favourite celebrities from Hollywood like Kim Kardashian follow it, but what is it? Simply put, it is a low-carbs and high-fat diet. The name of the diet is acquired from ketones, a source of energy that your body uses to burn fat. If you follow this diet, you starve your body of carbs but not calories. The diet completely cuts down on carbs.

What is the dirty keto?

The dirty keto focusses on eating carbs in the limits permitted by the keto diet while disregarding the kind of foods you eat. According to a Facebook group that talks about dirty keto, this diet only focusses on how much carbs you have and not really on the forms in which you consume them.

“While there may be some foods you avoid because YOU react poorly to them, just because a food has added sugar or starch or wheat or whatever it is not off limits if it fits your macros,” or the ratio of carbs to fat to protein that you eat each day, the group’s admin explained reportedly.

What this diet entails?

The dirty keto entails the following:

1) 60-75 per cent calorie intake from fats.

2) 15-30 per cent calorie intake from protein.

3) 5-10 per cent calorie intake from carbs (without any restriction on the source of carbs)

Honestly this means that the source of carbs or protein need not be natural or healthy like the clean keto diet prescribes.

Caution: At the moment, the diet is in its infancy and therefore, its benefits or side-effects are yet to be known.

Image Source: Shutterstock