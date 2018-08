Forgetting your specs at different corners of the house isn’t an uncanny habit. Such spells of forgetfulness are very common with a lot of people. You might forget your eyeglasses at the dinner table and go off to the bedroom while suddenly realizing that your glasses aren’t around. You then go back to the dinner table and abruptly forget why you came there in the first place. Do you relate to these incidents? If yes, then we’ll tell you what to do about it. Acting out the whole scene might help you recollect your thoughts and make it easy for you to remember.

Forgetting things can be really annoying. House keys, key-chains, specs, mobile phones etc. But when you do forget, acting out the sequence could help you remember or recall the purpose, suggests a recent research. According to a research published in the journal of Neuropsychology, enactment techniques are effective in improving prospective memory.

A failing prospective memory can be an early sign of Alzheimer’s disease, according to lead author Antonina Periera, psychologist at the University of Chichester in the UK. “The study suggests that enactment techniques are effective in improving prospective memory,” she added.

The enactment techniques “can have very long lasting effects and work even for people with cognitive impairment. Acting is the key,” Periera noted.

Acting out could involve a set of actions- going back to the same point where you forgot something, pretending that you are actually doing what you want to recollect and enacting as many vivid details as you can.

The research was conducted on nearly 100 participants, which included patients with mild cognitive impairment and those who were aged between 64-87 years as well as healthy younger adults between 2-18 years of age. The study concluded that adopting enactment technology could help in enhancing prospective memory and therefore helping in remembering things for longer.

What could help to boost memory?

Apart from this, some quick and easy ways to improve memory are:

Meditate and take notes. Gorge on berries. Chewing gums are said to be helpful too. Exercise. Rehearse or repeat the action aloud.

(With inputs from IANS)

Image Source: Shutterstock