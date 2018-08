Breastfeeding benefits both babies and moms. Breast milk is nutritious and can help your baby stay healthy by keeping allergies and infections at bay. So, it is important to eat healthy while breastfeeding. It can also help you shed those extra kilos you have packed. Moms, see to it that you follow a well-balanced diet

Eat these foods

• You should opt for foods like sardines, tomatoes, cabbage, kale, garlic and broccoli which are dense in nutrients and which will make sure that you and your baby will get benefit from it.

• Eat almonds, walnuts and chia seeds along with eggs, oats, potatoes and quinoa, which will help you to get energized.

• You should eat whole grains such as whole wheat bread, pasta and cereals.

• Eat dark green and yellow veggies.

• Eat legumes: Black beans and kidney beans which are dark in colour are considered as awesome breastfeeding foods.

• Go for blueberries which are loaded with vitamins and minerals and they can help you to stay energized.

• If you want to feel fresh and get charged up you can also eat brown rice.

• If you are a breastfeeding mom you might get dehydrated. So, make sure that you drink a lot of water. You can also sip on juices and milk.

Image Source: Shutterstock