Malaria, a life-threatening condition mosquito borne condition caused by plasmodium parasite can leave your liver at stake and affect your blood platelet count severely. It is important for you to fit into an appropriate diet regimen to fight the condition. Here is all you need to know about what you should eat to keep your body healthy and defend yourself from the infection.

Calorie intake is a must: Fever is a dominating symptom of malaria that shoots up your body metabolic rate (BMR) which is why your body needs more calories. Fever leads to a fall in appetite along with a decrease in tolerance. You need to consume more calories to combat the ailing condition. Try and take in food that are instant energy providers like glucose water, sugarcane juice, fruit juice, coconut water, electoral water and sugar, salt and lemon with water.

Have more protein: Due to large scale tissue loss during malaria, the requirement of protein for your body rises. Therefore, a protein rich diet along with high carbohydrate intake should become an integral part of your diet. This because proteins help in anabolic and tissue building purposes. Consume more of high biological value protein like including milk, curd, lassi, buttermilk, fish stew, chicken soup mor stew, eggs.

Check on your fat intake: You should control taking in more fats as fat intake should be in moderation when you are infected with malaria. Consuming dairy fats like butter, cream, fats in milk products are fine as they contain medium chain triglycerides (MCT). However, excessive use of fat in cooking or consuming fry foods may increase nausea, lead to bad digestion resulting in acute diarrhoea.

Pump up your vitamin intake: Malaria results in excessive loss of electrolytes and water from body. Hence, foods in the form of juices, stew, soup, rice water, dal water, coconut water and electoral water should form an integral part of your diet. Fruits rich in vitamin A like carrots, beetroots, papaya and those rich in vitamin C like organge, mausambi, pine apple, grapes, berries, lemons and more with vitamin B complex are important for boosting your body immunity.

Fluids intake should be more: In case you are suffering from malaria, your fluid intake should go high as your body loses a lot of fluid which needs to get compensated. Doctors recommend a daily fluid intake of 3 to 3.5 litres for malaria patients.

