Till date, we have associated vitamin D with bone health and a lack of it with deteriorating bone density and strength. But some studies suggest that bone health is not the only reason why our body needs vitamin D, it needs this vitamin to keep our blood sugar in control, too. Vitamin D which is usually referred to as a sunshine vitamin is created in our skin in response to direct sunlight is essential for calcium absorption, cell growth, muscle function, fighting infection and reduce inflammation. This ability to reduce inflammation is what makes vitamin D the chosen vitamin to reduce the risk of diabetes.

Diabetes and Vitamin D

While we all know that diabetes is a condition where the blood sugar levels rise up little do we know that diabetes also leads to inflammation, it is a response to the high blood sugar levels that make the body and the vital organs inflamed. However, the reverse is also true. In the study published in the journal Cell, researchers said that diabetes is a disease inflammation and identified vitamin D receptor as an important modulator of both inflammation and beta cell survival. In type 1 diabetes the beta cells that secrete insulin are either damaged or dead. Vitamin D, however, can play a role is beta cells survival and bring in some improvement.

People suffering from type 2 diabetes can also benefit from vitamin D supplementation. According to the American diabetes association, the higher the level of vitamin D in the blood lower is the risk of type 2 diabetes. A three-year study involving 2,039 people with high blood sugar levels showed that for every 5 ng/mL increase in vitamin D levels, the risk of developing diabetes dropped by 8%.

How Vitamin D reduces the risk of diabetes

If you are suffering from type 1 diabetes there is less you can do other than depending on artificial insulin that you need for glucose dissemination. However, since the beta cells in type 1 diabetes are damaged so vitamin D can help in revival of the same. Researches have shown that a particular compound — called iBRD9 — boosted the activity of vitamin D receptors when they were bound to vitamin D molecules. This had a protective effect on the beta cells.

The liver is the main producer of biologically active vitamin D; it converts the inert form into an active form called 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25[OH]D). Studies say that the level of 25(OH)D in the blood, which is known as serum concentration, is considered the best indicator of vitamin D status. It further says that the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in people with 25(OH)D blood levels lower than 30 nanograms per millilitre was five times that of those whose levels were higher than 50 nanograms per millilitre.

This shows that having adequate vitamin D either through sunlight or diet can help one reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and also help to improve insulin production in type 1 diabetes.

