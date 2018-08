Looking for good hair fall remedies? You must give green tea a try. This is because green tea is rich in catechins which can curb hair fall. DHT or dihydrotestosterone, is the main cause of hair loss, is repressed by green tea. These are some other ways green tea promotes healthy hair.

