A banana peel can be a boon for you as it contains vitamins B6, B12, magnesium and potassium and carbohydrates and can help you tackle many skin and health issues. So, think twice before throwing that banana peel as it can be your saviour.

It can help you to get rid of warts: Rubbing the banana peel on the affected area can help you to remove warts as it contains potassium. Also, it can also prevent new ones from occurring.

It can banish wrinkles: Banana peels are loaded with antioxidants and can be beneficial for your skin and can reduce wrinkles. So, rub the banana peel on the affected area and then wash it off after some time.

Can help you whiten your pearly whites: Banana peel contains potassium, magnesium and manganese which can remove stains from your teeth.

It can tackle acne: Is your acne bothering you? Try banana peel. Banana peel contains vitamins, potassium, iron, and manganese and can help you to deal with acne. Just massage the banana peel on the affected area and then wash it off.

It can be beneficial for psoriasis: It is loaded with antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties which can help you to tackle psoriasis. You can rub the banana peel on the affected area and then can wash it off.

Note

• Make sure that you use a fresh banana peel.

