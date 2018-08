Postpartum depression in new mothers is common even though we don’t talk about it aloud. Lack of awareness, ignorance, inability to read the symptoms (by the mother and the caregiver) makes one suffer in silence for too long. While we don’t pay attention to a mother’s mental health after the baby’s arrival, there are very few chances that we might be thinking about the father’s well being postpartum. But turns out be should be talking a father’s mental health into account too after the arrival of the baby. The American Psychological Association tells us that fathers can be affected by postpartum depression equally just like the mothers.

What triggers postpartum depression in dads?

A new study says that a mix of anxiety and depression could be a reason for postpartum depression in men. The study says new dads can go through a tough time after their child is born. It can be the lack of sleep, the disruption of their work and the care for their child that can trigger anxiety and depression. Some of the other symptoms of PPD in men are irritability, weight loss, and nonstop working. Some father turns to become workaholics to avoid the chaos in the house.

Postpartum depression in men can also be triggered due to financial crunches or the impending responsibilities of fatherhood. They can also feel disconnected from their partners or the baby after witnessing the stressful birth and going through the stains of labour and delivery passively.

According to research published in the American Journal of Men’s Health, there are almost 10% of dads that go through postpartum depression and anxiety – a similar number seen in adoptive mothers. Up to 18% of the new dads can suffer from an anxiety disorder which can have a negative impact on family relationships, as well as the health of mothers and child.

A report published in JAMA Psychiatry, says that men who were stressed during the pregnancy are more likely to develop signs of depression postpartum. In fact, some men go through hormonal changes just like the mother. They can also mirror the symptoms of their partner and can go through periods of bloating, heartburn, nausea, and changes in appetite – many of them even going through hormonal changes. Latest research shows that after the child is born, there is a decrease in testosterone and an increased level of prolactin, which is also called the bonding hormone. But this change could be a reason for postpartum depression in men.

