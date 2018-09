Know why you should consume dietary fibre. © Shutterstock

A carbohydrate that cannot be digested by our bodies’ enzymes can be termed as dietary fibre. The main source of it are cereals, fruits, vegetables, dried peas, nuts, lentils and grains. So, if you want to stay in top shape, you should consume dietary fibre. Here, we tell you the many health benefits of it. It can help you to cut down those excess kilos: Yes, you have heard it right! According to Harvard Medical School’s report, if you take 30 gms of fibre per day, you will be able to lose a lot of weight. It also acts against your hunger and keeps you full due to which you will avoid overeating and this will help you to maintain your weight.

It can help you to prevent diabetes: If you are a diabetic you should read this! If you consume fibre, it will never elevate your sugar levels. The release of glucose into your bloodstream is slowed down as the intestines take a lot more time to digest fibre-rich foods. Studies observed that consuming 26 gms of fibre per day can help you to tackle diabetes.

It can be beneficial for your cardiovascular health: As per research, dietary fibre can cut done your risk of heart disease and can help you to manage your cholesterol level. Furthermore, fibre can lower your blood pressure and can prevent you from a stroke. So, when are you incorporating it into your diet?

It can prevent kidney stones: Studies observed that lower fibre intake can lead to gallstones. While according to studies, high fibre intake can keep the kidney stone problem at bay. So, just consume a lot of dietary fibre to maintain a good kidney health.

Studies observed that lower fibre intake can lead to gallstones. While according to studies, high fibre intake can keep the kidney stone problem at bay. So, just consume a lot of dietary fibre to maintain a good kidney health. It can help you to build stronger bones: So, if you want to strengthen your bones, then consume it as it can increase bone retention.