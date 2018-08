According to the World Health Organization, the moms should breastfeed their babies for two years. But when many women breastfeed their toddlers or preschoolers, they are made to feel uncomfortable about it. Even the American Academy of Paediatrics recommends breastfeeding till at least the age of one. The unwanted comments from friends, family and strangers are the hardest parts of extended breastfeeding which women have to deal with. Do not let others pressurize you to discontinue to do so since it also has emotional and physical benefits.

Benefits of breastfeeding a toddler

• It is nutritious for the baby: We all are aware of the fact that breastfeeding can help your baby to become stronger by building his immunity which can help him/her to keep the diseases at bay. You will also feel better as you are helping him/her to fight the diseases and he/she can lead a healthy life.

• You should not force your child to stop breastfeeding by going against his/her will. Also, doing so will help you and your child to bond better and feel close to each other.

• It can help you spend some quality time with your toddler.

• When you are travelling with your toddler, if you breastfeed him, you will not be required to carry his milk bottle and give your milk would also be the safest option as you need not to worry about how to get the milk supplied or locating supermarkets or shops to buy milk packets.

• As per research, longer breastfeeding can be beneficial for the mother’s health as it can help her to reduce the risk of breast and ovarian cancer and heart disease.

• According to studies, breastfeeding can also help in the brain development of your babies.

