People with diabetes can develop foot ulcers and foot pain. Poorly controlled diabetes can cause foot ulcers under the big toes and balls of your feet. You may experience swelling, irritation, skin discolouration, red streaks, numbness, loss of feeling, redness and feet odour. You may also suffer from redness and fever. Poor blood circulation, nerve damage, wound on your foot and high blood sugar can cause diabetic foot or ulcer. It can affect your ability to carry out your daily chores and can hamper your quality of life.

Factors like poor quality of shoes, alcohol consumption, heart disease, obesity, kidney disease and tobacco use can lead to diabetic foot ulcers. So, your doctor may recommend diabetic shoes and compression wraps to help you tackle it. You will be prescribed medication or will have to undergo surgery if your doctor tells you to do so.

Foot baths and foot dressing can be recommended by your doctor.

Here are a few vital tips to prevent diabetic foot problems

• You should wash your feet every day and see to it that you clean them properly. Dry your feet after washing.

• You should see to it that you trim your toenails properly. Don’t cut your nails too short as it may cause an injury.

• You should moisturize your feet regularly.

• You should change your socks frequently.

• If you spot a corn just consult your specialist.

• You should wear proper-fitting shoes.

Follow a good foot care regime and visit your doctor from time to time and if you notice any changes in your feet consult your doctor.

