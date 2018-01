Is insulin necessary for diabetes? The answer is YES. Not everyone might need it but people with uncontrolled and high blood glucose levels need insulin injections to keep the glucose levels in control. So when we asked Dr Pradeep Gadge, Diabetologist, Gadge Diabetes Centre, Mumbai about what are the latest advances in the diabetes treatment and insulin injections, here is what he said. Here’s more on treatments for diabetes: Oral medications, insulin and other methods that you should know.

#1: Thin insulin needles: Earlier insulin injectables were available, which most people with diabetes also use till date. The regular types of syringes with big needles, which were common earlier were supposed to be boiled and extra precautions were taken. However, with currently available thin syringes that is 32 gauge (fine needle), insulin injections are preferable than the 29 gauge needles (which is the thickest one). The one with 32-gauge is slightly less painful as the needle is thin compared to the others. So you can pick this one.

#2. Insulin pens: If you are scared about the use of insulin injection, then you can try insulin delivery devices like insulin pens. It is available in the size of a pen that easily in a pocket. All you have to do is dial the button and accordingly put insulin in the body. The insulin pen gives a click when rotated, hence easy to use. Whether you understand or are not aware of the counting, with a click you can know about using the pen. From a 6-year-old kid who injects insulin four times a day to illiterate people like bhajiwalas, all my patients are effectively using insulin pens, says Dr Pradeep Gadge. Here’s more on how to use an insulin pen.

It is a known fact that thigh and hands are the most preferred places to inject insulin. Not only it is easy to inject at these places, it is known to be the best place. However, besides, thigh and hands, the stomach is also the best place to inject insulin. Not many people are aware of it.

