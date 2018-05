One thing you should keep in mind if you are suffering from diabetes that wherever you go, diabetes travels along with you. Fluctuating sugar levels can make it difficult for you to enjoy your vacation and have a great time with your family, friends or on your own. But with a little planning, you can handle your diabetes and enjoy your travel. Here Dr Roshani Gadge, Diabetologist consultant, Gadge Diabetes Centre, Mumbai gives some crucial travel tips for diabetics while on the go. Here are other travelling tips for diabetics that are very practical.

‘It is always better to research about a place where you are travelling, get to know about the climate, food and facilities available from the hotel management or travel agent. It is necessary to take health advice from your doctor preferably at least four to six week prior to your travel. When travelling abroad, crossing time zones is tricky for people with diabetes because it requires adjustments to your insulin dosage. You should mention your trip to your doctor at least a month before you leave so that your doctor can help you plan for the changes you will need to make to your insulin regimen,’ says Dr Gadge.

Here are some other tips she suggests you should follow while travelling

1. A diabetic patient is always recommended to carry their medicines or insulin inadequate amount along with their prescription. Always take your doctor’s letter informing the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) about your diabetes and you need to carry insulin; syringes, test strips, and other supplies. And not forget to carry their id proof card. Every diabetic patient has to keep ID card in their pocket stating they are diabetic and an in case of emergency contact number. Here is why you should use insulin pumps over pens.

2. When you travel with insulin, give some thought to where you will be storing your supplies. Don’t store your insulin in the glove compartment of your car. Even backpacks and cycle bags can get quite hot in direct sunlight. It is always better to carry insulin in a cool pouch. Always keep away from direct sunlight.

3. Make sure to carry your medical kit. The kit should include basic medicines to treat common ailments like cold, cough etc. It should have bandages, gauze, antiseptic wound cleanser, adhesive tapes in case of any wounds. It is always better to keep a duplicate copy of your prescription and carry extra medications for any pre-existing medical conditions in first aid box. It is advisable for diabetic patients to carry extra insulin pen or vials in case of damage.

4. If you’re travelling to colder locales keep your diabetes devices and insulin warm. Just like extreme heat, extreme cold can affect your insulin. While walking on the beach you need to keep your feet healthy also. Diabetic patients lose their ability to feel pain on the soles of their feet (neuropathy). This can be dangerous when walking barefoot. It is advisable to wear beach shoes while walking and regularly check the skin of your feet throughout the day to prevent any wounds or blisters.

5. Carry some food with you, such as a sandwich, paratha and biscuit, in case meals aren’t available from elsewhere. You never know when you will be delayed, or when you will be stuck at someplace for an extra hour or two. Here is a handy guide for diabetes on when to have fruits.

Image source: Shutterstock