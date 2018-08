We all love to have our favourite sweet every once in a while, and to gulp it down, we tend to have water with it, but if the new research is to be believed, then you shouldn’t do it for your better health. Scientists from Suriname, South America analysed blood sugar levels of people eating jam doughnuts with or without water by their side and found that those who downed their sweet with water had higher levels of blood sugar.

Further, the researchers found out that their sugar levels were higher even than the individuals who ate two doughnuts in the same time frame without water. Blood sugar levels are expected to rise after eating sugar, but the problem arises when the levels reach too high as it can lead to obesity and even type 2 diabetes.

The Anton de Kom University study only involved eating doughnuts, but it suggested that the same principle applies to other foods too. For the study, which was published in journal Clinical Nutrition ESPEN, blood sugar levels were tested in a group of 35 people who ate a jam doughnut and drank water before, during or after eating, or didn’t drink at all.

It was noted that volunteers who drank alongside the donuts had the double the spike in levels of glucose in the blood than others.

Drink before or after eating

The South American researchers suggested that people should try to avoid drinking at the same time as they eat in order to reduce the impact of eating sugar. In the research, the scientists also noted that those who had water half an hour after eating the doughnut had the smallest rise in sugar of all the categories. Drinking water before led to a slightly bigger rise than no water at all and eating two doughnuts caused a bigger rise than all categories except for those who were drinking at the same time.

Image source: Shutterstock