Don’t they say the sooner you get diagnosed and start with treatment the better, especially when it comes to diabetes? There is a reason for this. Diabetes, a condition where your blood sugar levels go for a toss can affect every cell of your body severely and damage the crucial organs. This cell and tissue damage makes the body go into an immune response mode which is inflammation. And prolonged inflammation leads to various kinds of diseases including obesity.

Why does it happen?

When there are excessive cell and tissue damage happening within the body the immune cells go on an overdrive. In a normal scenario, when there is any kind of tissue damage, the macrophages, a kind of white blood cells clear the cellular debris. They also wipe out foreign substances, microbes, cancer cells, and anything else that isn’t healthy to body cells. When there is too much damage happening and that too for a prolonged time the macrophages go on an overdrive and kills the healthy cells leading to inflammation. Restricting the macrophages from going on an overdrive can help to prevent various kinds of diseases like obesity and out a check on inflammation. Here are some common symptoms of diabetes complications.

How can diabetes drug help?

A study led by Mitchell Lazar, MD, Ph.D., director of the Institute for Diabetes, Obesity, mentioned that extended stress on cells and tissues activates inflammatory characteristics in macrophages that contribute to several kinds of illnesses like obesity, diabetes, atherosclerosis and cardiovascular disease. A particular class of diabetes drugs called thiazolidinediones (TZDs) help to control the inflammation. TZDs promote the metabolism of an amino acid called glutamine, a protein building block necessary for macrophage activation. So these drugs can keep the macrophages in check. Here are 10 diabetes myths busted.

These findings made the researchers believe that TZDs are highly relevant to treatment strategies for diabetes and treat systemic inflammation that accompanies many types of disease, including obesity and diabetes.

The recent study is published in the journal- Genes & Development

Image source: Shutterstock