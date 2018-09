Several studies have shown that the consumption of vegetables is very beneficial to diabetics. Recently, a study by Inserm team (Health across generations, Center of Research in Epidemiology and Population Health, Villejuif, France) showed that a vegetarian diet was associated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. Another study, by Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine in Washington DC, said that plant-based diets can be beneficial for diabetes because they may improve glycemic control, cholesterol and lead to weight loss in people with Type 2 diabetes. Vegetables are low in saturated fat, rich in phytochemicals, high in fibre, all of which help diabetics.

Here are some vegetables all diabetics must include in their diet:

1) Broccoli is rich in a mineral called chromium which improves glucose tolerance in the body. Scientists have observed that Type 2 diabetics have lower levels of chromium in their bodies. One of the best sources of chromium is broccoli. Other chromium-rich food items include whole grains, barley, oats, and black pepper.

2) Peas and lady’s finger are high in soluble fibre and hence good for diabetics. Legumes like lentils, chana, split peas and dried beans have a low GI (approximately 18) and also make your stomach feel full.

3) Drumstick leaves have anti-hyperglycemia activity and they also improve glucose tolerance. These leaves can reduce nitric acid and serum glucose and spike serum insulin and protein levels thus improving blood glucose control, according to a research by Journal European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences.

4) Baby corn has a low glycaemic index compared to regular corn. It is hence beneficial for those suffering from NIDDM (Non –Insulin Dependent Diabetes Mellitus).

5) Bitter gourd or karela is famous for its ability to control diabetes. Bitter gourd reduces the activity of the alpha-glucosidase enzyme which reduces hyperglycemia (increase in sugar levels) that typically follows a meal. It also contains a phytonutrient called charantin that allows the glucose from the blood to be moved into the muscles, adipose (fat) tissue and liver, lowering blood glucose levels in diabetics.

6) Fenugreek or methi reduces the rate at which sugar is absorbed from the stomach during digestion. It also stimulates the pancreatic cells to increase insulin production.