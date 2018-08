The complications of diabetes could be debilitating and devastating. The condition often affects all your crucial organs and can even lead to multiple organ failures if steps are not taken in time to rein in control of the soaring blood glucose levels. In fact, kidney failure due to diabetes is a common complication of the condition. Many people also suffer from diabetic kidney disease when they fail to control blood sugar levels. Of all the crucial organs kidneys are the worst hit by uncontrolled diabetes.

High blood sugar and kidneys

Suffering from either type 1 or type 2 diabetes puts one at risk of developing chronic kidney disease. If the disease is caused due to diabetes it is termed diabetes kidney disease. Uncontrolled diabetes (both type 1 and 2) lead to high levels of glucose in the blood either due to less production of insulin or due to body’s incapability to use the hormone to the optimum. This takes a toll on the kidneys, as they have to filter much more blood along with the glucose or sugar content. Over the years, the tiny blood vessels of the kidneys get affected due to the sugar or glucose in the blood that damages the blood vessels and become less effective in cleaning the toxins. This situation leads to excess water and salt retention in the body, along with protein leakage through urine. This marks the extent of kidney damage, which usually results in chronic kidney failure. So if you are suffering from diabetes, try hard to maintain your blood sugar levels with proper diet, exercise and medications, if needed. You are not only taking care of your diabetes but doing your kidneys a huge favour.

High blood pressure and kidneys

If you are suffering from high blood pressure along with diabetes then your kidneys are under great threat. Blood pressure when in the range of 120/90 mm/Hg is considered normal. A high blood pressure in particular along with a condition like diabetes can give more trouble to your kidneys. High blood pressure leads to narrowing, weakening or hardening of the arteries around kidneys that deliver blood to them for proper functioning. Less blood reaching the kidneys would mean less oxygen and nutrients reaching the nephrons or the tiny blood vessels of the kidneys. Over a period, the nephrons get damaged, and the kidneys stop working effectively in removing toxins out of the body. Hence, with a condition like high blood pressure, it is important to maintain the pressure around the normal range for better functioning of the kidneys.

This is why for people who suffer from diabetes and high blood pressure it is crucial to maintain blood sugar levels to save the kidneys from irreversible damage.

