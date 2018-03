Fasting is an integral part of Indian culture. However, if you are a diabetic, then you need to more careful as even a slight change in the blood glucose can land you in trouble. So we asked Dr Behram S. Pardiwalla, Head of Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai about what diabetics, who are fasting, should do when the blood glucose levels fall or increase and ways to prevent it.

When sugar level falls

Diabetics, who are on medications, should consult a doctor before fasting. This is because, based on your diet intake, your doctor will change the dose of the medication and prevent a sudden fall of the blood glucose during fasting. This is a must, especially during the month of Ramadan as fasting lasts for 14 – 15 hours. It starts at 5 in the morning and lasts till 7.30- 7.45 in the evening and hence, it is important to adjust a dose. But even after adjusting the dose of diabetes medications, the blood glucose goes down; then you need to break down the fast and immediately have sugar and eat something.

If your blood glucose level falls below normal when fasting, here are few things to be done at home to ensure there are no side effects. Firstly, you should take glucose (if available at home) or eat sugar immediately, which starts to act in 3 minutes. You can even have a sweetened drink. Secondly, eat something to maintain your blood glucose level as the glucose obtained from eating a spoonful or a tablespoon of sugar lasts for 25 minutes or 30 minutes. If possible, stop fasting for that day to prevent further complications. Here’s more on first aid tips for diabetic emergencies.

If blood glucose goes down to an extent where a patient is confused or fails to do anything on his own, then a caregiver or partner can follow these tips to help the patient recover. If still, the blood sugar levels continue to fall, then it is a sign of diabetic emergency and hence, you must consult a doctor immediately.

When sugar level spikes after eating

It is very unlikely that your blood glucose level spikes up following a meal after few hours of fasting. And even if it happens, the spikes are not very high. As far as fasting for a month is concerned, you are given medications before the evening meal (in the case of Ramadan, it is Iftar) which help you to control the spike and maintain the blood glucose in normal range. It is very difficult to know if the person is suffering from hyperglycemia based on the symptoms as the signs as same as those seen in the case of low blood sugar. However, if your feel confusion, drowsy and pass urine frequently, it might indicate that that the glucose level is consistently high. Even if you are on insulin, there is no problem fasting if you have consulted your doctor. You can take insulin (short-acting insulin) at the time of opening of fast and longer acting insulin (pills) at the start of the day when you have meals (during Ramadan). Here are dos and don’ts for diabetics during Ramadan (sample meal plan included).

Self-medication is a strict no-no for diabetics and consulting a doctor is the best thing to do if you experience any symptoms. Certain people are not advised to fast. So if you are old, your blood glucose falls very fast or have kidney disease, you should not fast. However, if you have diabetes and do not suffer from any of these complications, you can fast. But remember to get your dose adjusted by the doctor before fasting.

