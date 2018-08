There are certain foods which help produce saliva, some neutralize acids while others provide important minerals and vitamins which help in protecting your teeth from decay and erosion. Below are some foods that can keep your gums and teeth in good condition and minimize your dental bills.

Bell Peppers

Bell Peppers (Yellow, Red and Green) are loaded with vitamin-C which help in collagen formation, wound healing and repair, maintain strong gums and healthy teeth. It also reduces inflammation, which is important for healthy gums. Deficiency of Vitamin-C can lead to bleeding gums, Gingivitis (an early stage of gum disease) and loosening of teeth. It also helps boost immunity and thus helps fight harmful bacteria which enters the gums and prevent damage to both gums and underlying teeth. It is best to have them raw. Make sure you don’t overcook as it may reduce its nutritive value.

Carrots

“Raw carrots induce saliva production keeping the mouth wet, warding away bacteria and food debris left in the mouth after meals. This helps keep your teeth clean and prevents tooth decay and cavities. Eat some at end of the meal to reap the benefits. Carrots can prevent staining of teeth and plaque formation,” said Dr Swati Bhushan, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

Beta-carotene in carrots helps in the production of a protein- ‘Keratin’ which is important for achieving healthy tooth enamel, which protects teeth from dental caries. Being a potent antioxidant with immune boosting properties,

this vitamin has power to speed up the healing and recovery process.

Healthy Greens: Spinach and Broccoli

These greens contain folate which is a type of vitamin-B, playing an important role in the prevention and treatment of gum diseases by reducing inflammation, incidences of dental plaque, tooth decays and bad breath. “It is recommended during pregnancy which helps maintain healthy gums. But it is essential for everyone to consume enough folate on a daily basis, as it is not stored in the body for a longer time and its replenishment becomes crucial to prevent deficiency of this vitamin and onset of gum disease,” added Dr Bhushan.

It is recommended to steam spinach and broccoli for only 2 to 4 minutes to make them more digestible and prevent nutrient loss. Spinach can be added in various smoothie combinations. Both spinach and broccoli can be tossed into salads and variety of cuisines. The crunchiness of broccoli will help with saliva flow, keeping teeth germ free.

Pears

Good amount of dietary fibre and water content stimulates saliva production which buffers the teeth against acid. Pear has a strong neutralizing effect as compared to other fruits, and anything that helps to neutralize is good for the teeth, as the acid can strip away the teeth enamel. Crunchy and juicy nature of the fruit helps dilute the Fructose (the sugar present in fruit), keeps the teeth clean and free from dental caries. Munch fresh fruit to keep your teeth in good condition.

Almonds

Many of us know that almonds are good for the brain health, but did you know it is excellent for your tooth and gums too? Yes, that is so because almonds contain sufficient amounts of calcium, vitamin-E and dietary fibre. Calcium is important to strengthen the teeth enamel and prevent dental erosion. Calcium deficiency can lead to cavities and chipping of teeth easily.

Vitamin-E has antioxidant properties help in fighting periodontal disease (gum disease) which is caused by increased production of free radicals (highly destructive compounds) leading to damaged dental tissues. “Dietary Fibre is great for our gums, as it massages the gums and triggers saliva production which cuts down the incidences of plaque formation. Avoid consuming sugar or chocolate coated nuts and muesli or energy bars that have a high content of nuts held together by sugary syrup,” said Dr Bhushan.

Sprinkle almonds which are free of any natural sugar on your favourite salad or stir-fried vegetable. These can be consumed in sliced or chopped form if whole almonds are hard on your teeth.

Yoghurt

Probiotics present in yoghurt prevent the growth of bacteria which can cause cavities. Bacteria loves an acidic environment and Yoghurt balances the pH level in the mouth not giving chance for bacteria to survive. Calcium and Phosphorus present in it keep the teeth strong. It also contains vitamin B12 which prevents tooth loss and progression of periodontitis. It has been studied that its deficiency can cause an increase in the prevalence of dental caries and Gingival diseases in children.

“Yoghurt helps in keeping the gums healthy, prevent the build-up of plaque and reduces the levels of hydrogen sulphide, the compound that causes bad breath. But remember to consume plain yoghurt without the addition of sugar, artificial ingredients and flavourings,” said Dr Bhushan.

Image Source: Shutterstock