The prestigious Limca Book of Records recognizes the ‘My Teeth – Better Teeth, Better Health’ Campaign for its concentrated efforts to gather 5011 children in one place and provide them with dental education. The campaign, organized by two Pune youths Vedant Subhash Goel and Yusuf Ebrahim Soni, is being acclaimed as the National Record by Limca Book of Records.

This dental health campaign was organized in Pune on January 21, 2017, for which now Goel and Soni have received the coveted certificate issued by Limca Book of Records. Both Goel and Soni managed to gather 5011 students, aged between 9-13 years, from Sadhana School, Hadapsar, Pune, Maharashtra for the campaign. They also invited 32 dentists from the Indian Dental Association to teach children about the proper way of brushing their teeth. The initiative is being seen as an effort to inculcate the right oral hygiene habits in children so that they can remain away from oral or dental problems.

Having received the certificate of National Record from Limca Book of Records, Vedant Goel states, “We are delighted to receive the certificate and would like to thank Ms Vatsala Kaul Banerjee, Editor, Limca Book of Records, for recognizing our efforts. Our ‘My Teeth – Better Teeth, Better Health’ Campaign has brought important changes in the lives of many young children, who participated in the campaign and also who learned about it through different channels. We are planning to organize another such campaign very soon.”

In fact, Goel and Soni have bettered their previous record with this new campaign. Earlier in 2015, they also had gathered 1011 students from Dr Dada Gujar School in Pune and provided them with the dental health education for their better oral health and hygiene. This campaign was also recognized by Limca Book of Records as a National Record.

Both Goel and Soni are energetic youths from Pune who work under the aegis of Ineedsai, a Pune based not for profit organization.

Source: Press release

Image source: Shutterstock