To eliminate dengue from Australia researchers from Monash University in Melbourne released even more mosquitoes. Dengue is spread by deadly mosquitoes found in tropical and sub-tropical areas. This disease can cause symptoms like flu-like symptoms like a headache, high fever, pain behind the eyes and muscle pains. It can also lead to severe vomiting, bleeding gums, hemorrhagic fever and death even. The fatality rate for severe dengue can be as high as 20 per cent, and each year 25,000 people die from dengue where effective treatment isn’t available. It mainly happens in urban and semi-urban areas.

According to the World Health Organization, 40 per cent of the world is at risk of contracting dengue, and it’s regularly found in over 100 countries.

According to the Newsweek, the study was published on Wednesday in Gates Open Research, the researchers set out to eradicate dengue from Townsville, Australia. The team, led by Scott O’Neill at Monash, released mosquitoes infected with bacteria to help fight the disease.

The infected mosquitoes which the scientists used are known as Wolbachia. It is a naturally occurring bacteria that are able to stop mosquitoes from spreading dengue. Wolbachia won’t harm humans, the environment or animals. Scientists think that Wolbachia can help limit dengue transmission by making it harder for the virus to gain the nutrients it needs from the cells in the mosquito, as well as helping the mosquito’s immune system to become resistant to dengue. When mosquitoes with Wolbachia are released, they breed with wild mosquitoes until over time, more mosquitoes are protected from dengue than not.

With assistance from the community, the team released approximately 4 million Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes into the community over 28 months and found that no more dengue existed in the area.

Wolbachia could potentially be used to stop the spread of Zika and chikungunya viruses, but the study is still awaiting peer review but could be a model for future dengue eradication efforts, as well as efforts to stop the spread of other diseases.

