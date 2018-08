Diseases like swine flu, leptospirosis and gastroenteritis are fatal and can deteriorate your quality of life. They can wreck your well-being and you may find it difficult to carry on with your day to day activities. To tackle these deadly diseases the state government is going an extra mile to help people to keep these diseases at bay.

Reportedly, 136 people across the state have been down with gastroenteritis amongst which 7 have lost their lives. 2,914 cases of dengue have been reported from across the state and 6 people have lost their lives. While 42 people across Maharashtra as suffering from swine flu out of which 10 people have lost their lives. Reportedly, 1.28 lakh people have been given swine flu vaccine While, gastro outbreak has been reported in 20 places of Maharashtra and the figures are scary.

Here are a few measures you can take to keep swine flu at bay

• Get a yearly flu vaccination to keep swine flu at bay.

• Maintain a good personal hygiene and wash your hands thoroughly.

• If you experience symptoms like fever, sore throat, diarrhoea and so on, just visit your doctor.

Preventive measures to tackle leptospirosis

• Avoid drinking contaminated water.

• Stay away from infected animals, especially rats.

• Keep your surroundings clean.

• Follow a well-balanced diet.

Preventive measures to tackle gastroenteritis

• Stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water.

• Cut down on sugary foods and caffeine.

• Avoid spicy, oily and junk food.

• Make sure that you rest and eat bland food.

Preventive measures to tackle dengue

• See to it that the water doesn’t stagnant near your house.

• Cover your body by wearing full sleeve clothes.

• To avoid mosquito bites you should use bed nets while sleeping.

• If you are outdoors apply a mosquito repellent.

• Symptoms like fever, vomiting, nausea, joint pain, and abdominal pain shouldn’t be taken lightly. Just consult your doctor immediately.

Image Source: Shutterstock