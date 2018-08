Dengue fever scared the residents of Ladugaon village in Kalahandi district under Koksara block after medical examination reports confirmed the presence of dengue virus in 20 more patients. According to the Odisha Tv report, unconfirmed sources said that number of dengue cases are expected to increase further. However, locals said that the water discharged from 12 to 13 rice mills gets clogged in the village canal which leads to the breeding of dengue mosquitoes in the stagnant water. On Sunday, the Sub Collector of Kalahandi visited the location and took stock of the situation.

Kalahandi CDMO, Dr. Saroj Kumar Tihadi reportedly said, “Of the 218 blood samples sent for examination, 44 have tested positive so far.”

While eight out of the 44 dengue-affected patients have been admitted to the Bhawanipatna hospital. Few of them are undergoing treatment at their houses and a few others have opted for private hospitals in Vishakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Raipur, according to the sources.

Since the last three days, a team of medical officials have been camping in the village since and taking the required steps to control the mosquitoes by spraying anti-larvicides. To control the outbreak a massive sanitation drive has also been undertaken. The officials are also visiting door-to-door and providing awareness to the people about the importance of keeping the environment clean.

According to the New Indian Express report, Additional District Public Health Officer Dr Jyotish Kumar Mohapatra said, “Steps are being taken on a war footing to eliminate mosquito larvae through spraying and fogging.”

