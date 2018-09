There is some good news in store for us. According to a new study, dementia can be predicted as early as 10 years in advance. A condition like dementia where one loses his memory bit-by-bit hits one after 60 and becomes difficult to deal with for the caregivers. Memory loss is one of the key characteristics of dementia but people suffering from the same can also lose the sense of direction, feelings and other aspects of cognitive behaviours. Most of the time dementia is diagnosed in an elderly when the condition has worsened and there is too little scope for help. Treatment of dementia also includes how one can manage the condition better and help one to lead a good quality of life. This is why it is said that the earlier it is diagnosed better the prognosis. Now, according to a Danish study, the condition can be predicted in advance which may help prevent the disease in high-risk individuals.

The study, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, provides 10-year absolute risk estimates for dementia specific to age, sex and common variation in the apolipoprotein E (APOE) gene. We know that dementia is a major cause of disability in older adults worldwide, yet no effective treatment is currently available, said researchers from the study. According to the Lancet Commission, early intervention for hypertension, smoking, diabetes, obesity, depression and hearing loss may slow or prevent disease development, they said. The study concluded that if those individuals at highest risk can be identified, a targeted prevention with risk-factor reduction can be initiated early before the disease has developed, thus delaying the onset of dementia or preventing it, according to Ruth Frikke-Schmidt, a professor at the University of Copenhagen.

The study looked at data on 1,04,537 people in Copenhagen, Denmark, and linked it to diagnoses of dementia. There was a 16 per cent and 12 per cent risk, respectively, for people in their 70s; and a 24 per cent and 19 per cent risk, respectively, for those aged 80 years and above. So this study tells us that it is better to discuss with your doctor if you fall under the risk category and take adequate steps to prevent dementia.