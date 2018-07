Discussions regarding Alzheimer’s and dementia are an ongoing one. While we have come to realize that dementia or Alzheimer’s are not being adequately diagnosed or treated, there is a greater need to understand what this disease does to your loved ones.

Alzheimer’s is a degenerative mental disease that causes problems with memory, thinking and behaviour. It is the most common form of dementia and is seen in the elderly. In recent times, there seems to be a new trend emerging in the field: The early onset of these diseases. While the chances of developing the disease increase with age, it is now observed that younger people are also being diagnosed with the disease.

Why is it a global menace?

According to the India Ageing Report 2017 , the elderly population is growing at a faster rate of three per cent. This growth may up the burden of Alzheimer’s in India.

A recent research found that the number of children, miscarriages, pregnancies, the first menstrual cycle and menopause have a strong link with her chances of developing alzheimer's.

Various studies indicate that more than 50 million people are living with dementia across the globe. This figure is said to rise further by 10 million in 2018.

Women and dementia

Scientists at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Chicago have drawn a link between women’s reproductive history and the increased risk of developing the illness.

A report named Women and Dementia: A Global Research Review published in the Alzheimer’s Disease International said, “More women live with dementia than men. The prevalence is higher for women than for men; women are more at risk of developing dementia and the symptoms they live with are more severe.”

A study published in the journal Neurology, found that women who give birth to five or more children may be more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than women who have fewer births. Furthermore, the study also found that women who had experienced an incomplete pregnancy were about half as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease as women who had never had an incomplete pregnancy.

“Estrogen levels double by the eighth week of pregnancy before climbing to up to 40 times the normal peak level,” said co-author Ki Woong Kim from the Seoul National University.

