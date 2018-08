With 10% to 15% of married couples facing challenges to conceive naturally in India due to increasing infertility among both men and women, the demand for Assisted Reproductive Therapy (ART) is on a rise, say doctors.

According to a latest report by Deccan Chronicle, several Bengaluru based hospitals are incorporating ART, pre-implantation genetic screening (PGS) like time lapse technology to enhance the fertility rate among couples.

Dr Santosh Gaur, IVF expert from Indira IVF Hospital reportedly said: “The new technological advancement in IVF has the potential to boost the chances of delivering a healthy baby. As the technology allows potential screening of embryos for a risk of abnormal chromosomes, doctors can increase chances of successful IVF procedure.” Most gynaecologists highlighted that in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) is one of the most used ART techniques that enables tackling of the challenge more effectively by determining quality of eggs or sperms, uterus health and other causes of failure.

According to the Deccan Chronicle report, Dr Mahesh Koregol, fertility consultant at Nova IVI Fertility, said: ““IVF is recommended for male factor infertility, which includes decreased sperm count or sperm motility and female factors such as ovulation disorders, blocked or damaged fallopian tubes or even removed fallopian tubes, premature ovarian failure, uterine fibroids, unexplained infertility, etc.”

However, the treatment modalities may differ from patient to patient, say doctors. They have pointed out that late marriage and late conception are the key factors leading to delayed conception and infertility.

Image Source: Shutterstock