In the process of growing up, with our actions, indulgences and choices, we accumulate a lot of mud (toxins) in the physical as well as energy layers of the body.

This mud clouds our vision and keeps one from the experience of reality and various energies that run creation.

To share with the world, the magnanimous power of energy sciences, an All-India Conclave on ‘Healing Systems of the World’ is being organised from March 27 to April 1 in Delhi.

The Conclave will see Yogi Ashwini, of Dhyan Foundation, taking the participants through principles of healing from various cultures – shamanism, wicca, ayurveda, chromotherapy, distance healing, martial arts, clairvoyance and more. The Conclave will also have participation of leading doctors and ayurvedacharyas along with experts in various sciences to supplement.

The Conclave will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr. Harsh Vardhan. (ANI)

This is published unedited from the ANI feed.

