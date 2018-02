During winter, hair tends to become even drier and coarser thanks to low levels of moisture in the air. This year, the dangerous smog levels in Delhi caught everyone’s attention. Most of us know the health hazards of smog but did you know that smog harms your skin? Just like how your skin is affected, your hair undergoes some damage too, because of the smog. The air pollution, sun exposure, dust, cold winds all contribute towards making your hair and your scalp extra sensitive, dry and flaky. Celeb dermat Dr Rashmi Shetty helps you with tips on how to protect your hair from smog and air pollution.

Smog consists of a collection of particles of different sizes. The large particles sit on the surface of your skin and clog your skin pores which cause issues like pigmentation and acne. The smaller particles, including the allergens go deep inside your skin. This leads to itchy, red, dry, sensitive skin on the face and even on the scalp.

In the cold winter weather, the scalp becomes dry and sensitive and develops these tiny wounds. So when these polluting particulate elements enter the skin, it irritates it even more. That’s why it is important to keep the scalp and skin moisturized. Free radicals heavily damage the scalp too making the scalp over dry.

1. It’s therefore important to protect, control, treat and nourish your hair and scalp during these cold winter days from the outside and the inside. Dr Rashmi recommends antioxidant supplements, polypodium supplements, glutathione supplements and astaxanthin molecules to protect against sun damage and irritation.

2. You must also up your intake of water and antioxidant-rich food like berries, green leafy vegetables, red wine, dark chocolate and other foods. Here are some antioxidant-rich foods you must eat.

3.Oil capsules and collagen supplements can help reverse the damage caused by the particulate matters.

4. Do not forget to cover your hair with a scarf or a dupatta when you step out of your home.

5. The BEST way to protect your hair and keep it moisturised is to oil your hair during this smog season. Oil forms a protective layer and sealant on the hair strands and keeps the harmful particulate matter away. When you massage your hair with some warm oil, it also moisturizes it from inside and deeply nourishes it.

6. Wash your hair more often during the winter/smog season.

