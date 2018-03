WWF-India, in partnership with the Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company and supportedby Raahgiri Gurgaon, WRI, GACS, NASSCOM Regional Council, Haryana and Nagarro, today hosted Pedal for the Planet 2018, a Cyclothon and Walkathon to celebrate the world’s largest grassroots environmental campaign – Earth Hour 2018. Celebrating the ethos of the #GiveUp to Give Back initiative, the event asked people to make planet-friendly choices in their lives, like cycling, walking and carpooling whenever possible.

The event flagged off by Shri Rao Narbir Singh, Cabinet Minister for PWD (B&R) Forests and ITI Departments, Govt of Haryana, saw participation from over 2000 people across Delhi NCR, eager to make eco-friendly choices in their daily lives and inspire positive action for the planet. The event was also attended by Shri Sandeep Khirwar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, Shri Vinay Pratap Singh, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram and Shri Yashpal Yadav, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram.

Earth Hour 2018 will be celebrated on Saturday, 24March from 8:30 to 9:30 pm, local time. For Earth Hour 2018 WWF-India is launching the #GIVEUP TO GIVE BACK initiative. The campaign aims to inspire organisations, institutions and individuals to make the choice to curb some habits, practices and lifestyles, burdening both our lives and the environment and inspire them to choose alternatives to Connect to Earth. The Give Up initiative starts conversations at different levels and for different agendas and is a lens and tool that organizations can use for shifting organizational culture and behavior change, for economizing operations and reducing costs. This is the choice to consume smart and ensure that the things we own don’t own us.

Mr. Anuj Mathur, Chief Executive Officer, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance said,” This is our 10th year of association with WWF-India for Earth Hour in Pedal/ Paidal for the Planet initiative and we stand fully committed to the cause. We at Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance encourage everyone in the organization to participate and do their bit to implement sustainable practices and make a positive impact on the planet. We recognize the importance of educating people and hence we keep doing awareness campaigns and employee volunteering activities to support the environment around the year. We are into the business of Life Insurance which is all about taking responsibility and protection; hence, it is essential for us to spread the message of choosing a healthy lifestyle.”

Press release