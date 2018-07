Unless you are living under a rock there are fewer chances that you have not heard about the Burari deaths. On the July 1st, it was reported that a family of 11 in Delhi’s Burari area committed mass suicide which stirred up a collective shock throughout the nation. The family later identified as ‘Bhatia Family’ was said to be well-to-do with fewer things to worry about in life – like financial constraints or family disputes. Despite everything seeming so normal and typical of an extended happy family, it was hard to understand why they would commit mass suicide in cold blood. Here are signs that a person near you might be suicidal.

The initial investigations found out that the suicides were well planned. The police first suspected the involvement of a Godman who could have influenced the family to take such a drastic step and believed that the family indulged in ‘occult practices.’ But further investigations ruled out this hypothesis when some chilling notes were recovered during the investigation. It was understood that Lalit Bhatia (50), who was the son of 77-year-old Narayan Devi, the head of the family had been writing notes on how to perform a ritual to attain salvation. Needless to say, these notes were written to direct the family to commit mass suicide. But the notes recovered were not written in the first person, it seemed Lalit was taking direction from a third person – his deceased father. Further investigations and questioning of members related to the Bhatia family revealed that the family didn’t show any signs of abnormal behaviour on the surface but was influenced by Lalit’s dictum (his delusions). Going by the notes, the investigation claims that Lalit believed that his deceased father spoke to him.

Ruling out foul play in the suicides, after the initial post-mortem reports, police now believes that it could be a case of mental distraught gone too far. The police are now planning to go for a psychological autopsy as they suspect a case of ‘shared psychosis.’ It is a kind of mental disorder where a person first develops a kind of psychotic behaviour – delusions or hallucinations – starts believing in them and shares it with others around him/her who also becomes influenced with these thoughts and takes his every word of the inducer as the word of god.

This is exactly what happened in the Bhatia family. Lalit Bhatia’s diary entries say that he was communicating with his deceased father – with all your sanity intact you will know that this is clear case of hallucination. Lalit Bhatia was delusionary. He took instructions from his deceased father on how to attain salvation and also the details of how the rituals (suicides) should be conducted. It is possible that Lalit Bhatia shared this psychosis with his wife Tina Bhatia (45) who was then convinced with his ability to see the unseen or some higher powers. Police are suspecting that probably Lalit and his wife might have convinced the entire family into the mass suicides. Here is what you should talk about suicide when you talk about suicide.

But what our sane mind question is why would anyone believe in one’s delusions without reasoning. ‘In shared psychosis, the person who suffers from delusions and hallucinations starts to influence others because he/she is in the position of dominance, usually is the head of the family, a patriarch or even a Godman. People who start believing in the thoughts projected by the inducer are usually the near and dear ones who have a tremendous trust and belief over the person. They never question the logic or rationale behind the thoughts. They get influenced easily and start believing and taking instructions from them,’ says Dr Sanghanayak Meshram, a psychiatrist from Mumbai.

What might have led the entire Bhatia family believe in Lalit Bhatia’s delusions is the fact that he said the orders came from the deceased father. ‘In the Indian scenario, we believe in a lot of superstitious. If someone says it is the deceased father’s voice the other family members believe it as they think the deceased might have some unfinished business left in the mortal world that needs to be taken care off. This is very common in our society. If somebody comes and says I heard the Prime Minister’s voice in sleep no one will believe that but the deceased father – it gives other family members goosebumps and makes them defy logic,’ states Dr Meshram.

In most cases, hearing of voices of the deceased is associated with delusionary disorder, depression or schizophrenia. ‘Delusions are usually a sign of schizophrenia or a form of it. In general, the family members of a person can identify one’s delusionary behaviour but in case of shared psychosis the others as so passive and docile that they start believing in one’s hallucinations. The passive sufferers never question the logic behind the primary sufferer’s thoughts,’ says Dr Meshram. Here are eight facts about schizophrenia you need to know.

Attaining salvation seems to be till now the prime motive of the mass suicides. This seems irrational to a sane person but for the Bhatia family, it was their only aim. ‘We have this glorified version of attaining Moksha or salvation which will get rid of all our worldly sufferings and bring us closer to higher powers or happiness. This psyche is so drilled into some people that they fail to see any logic beyond their actions undertaken to attain the same,’ says Dr Meshram.

But if sane judgement prevailed could these Burari suicides been averted? ‘It is hard to say, in the family of 11 there might have been people who were rational thinkers but they might not have been powerful enough to defy irrationality in the family. In these cases they willingly or unwillingly admit themselves to the supposed cause,’ says Dr Meshram.

While the police are still waiting for the reports of the psychological analysis of the bodies to ensure it was a case of shared psychosis we wonder what could have been the red flag in this case. ‘The first thing that gives an idea about a psychotic behaviour is the change in one’s personality and attitude. A family member should take note of it and bring the person to a professional centre for help. But to do that the members should not be affected by the delusions. In the case of Burari suicides the content of hallucination was too strong – the deceased father – so chances of sane judgement and rationality was less. Anyway, in shared psychosis both the primary and secondary sufferers aren’t able to come to terms with reality,’ concludes Dr Meshram.

Image source: Shutterstock