If you are someone who follows Bollywood news even roughly, you would know that the famed and graceful actress, Deepika Padukone suffered from depression way back in 2014. It is no news that, ever since she has spoken about the illness, she has urged her fans to be more aware of the condition and embrace the reality of the moment.

In a recent interview with a magazine based in UK, the Padmavat actress credits depression for shaping her life the way it has turned out to be. She explains that depression has nothing to do with how successful you are. ‘There was a lot happening (in 2014), people thought professionally it was one of the best years of my life. I was on a career high but that’s the thing about depression. There are no warning signs,” said in the interview.

She has further highlighted that the aim of starting her own foundation was that- to help people suffering the condition. Here’s her recent post from The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLL). Read: Deepika Padukone, Anupam Kher and other celebs are talking about depression. Here’s how you can do your bit



Image courtesy: Instagram- @ deepikapadukone