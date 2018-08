Now nanoparticles can be used to identify deep tissue cancer. Thanks to a group of Australian and Chinese scientists for coming up with this novel method where they are using coded nanoparticles for detecting and diagnosing cancer. According to the researchers from Macquarie University and Fudan University, this study will result in less invasive disease detection.

According to a recent report by BioSpectrum, Dr Yiqing Lu, the research author from the Centre of Excellence for Nanoscale BioPhotonics (CNBP) at Macquarie University, said: “Currently for many more disease diagnosis such as for cancer, they rely on medical imaging but ultimately need to take tissue out for testing, we would like to move that to a different approach using optical imaging.” The researchers state that this method has emerged successful in detecting multiple forms of breast cancer in mice in the present level of laboratory testing.

The BioSpectrum report quotes Professor Fan Zhang from Fudan University, China, who said: “This technique has the potential to provide a low-invasive method of determining if breast cancer is present, as well as the form of breast cancer, without the need to take tissue samples via biopsy.”

This method using nanoparticles can now detect multiple biomarkers which has been challenging for the doctors till now. Professor Jim Piper said: “This enables high-contrast optical biomedical imaging that can detect multiple disease biomarkers all at the one time and this is a major breakthrough in the field.”

“Next steps in our research collaboration are to further refine the nanoparticles, to examine issues related to a clinical roll-out of the technology and to explore further applications and disease areas where this technique could be best utilised,” Piper added, as per the BioSpectrum report.

Image Source: Shutterstock