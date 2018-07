If the term post-traumatic stress disorder pops in our general conversation (which I know is rare) the things that come to our mind are — a person going into flashbacks of a traumatic incident, having nightmares, panicking and suffering from high levels of anxiety. Stress is often thought to be a trigger for people who suffer from PTSD which takes them back to the upsetting experience. It is a mental disorder that is an upshot of a harrowing event which the person has not come to terms with.

“When a person experiences a life-threatening event there is an impending anxiety the crops up during that situation and increases one’s stress and cortisol levels in the body. This increased levels of cortisol put a person into a flight or fight mode. A person’s personality, coping skills and tenacity all work collectively to help him overcome the situation. Once the situation subsides the anxiety levels come down and so do the stress and the cortisol levels. But for people who suffer from PTSD anxiety or fear or the negative emotions keep coming back even after say two months after the incident. And every time it hits back it makes the person vulnerable and fearful of a recurrence of the same incident. This is how PTSD looks like,” says Dr Sanghanayak Meshram, psychiatrist and sexologist, Mumbai. Here are ways in which you should care for someone suffering from PTSD.

While anxiety is the most prominent symptom of PTSD, people suffering from the same can also have underlying depression, mood swings and recurrent flashbacks. PTSD can hit kids too if the little one is exposed to any kind of traumatic incident.

“There is a pattern that follows in PTSD. It is common in people with a trauma history and those who lack coping skills, which is a personality flaw. Here, first the person is exposed to a traumatic event and after the event subsides, stress aggravates the afterthoughts and then he faces recurrent flashbacks of the event which he fails to overcome on his own. Remember stress can aggravate any situation in life but for people who suffer from PTSD it just gets worse,” he says. Here is how to identify the triggers of PTSD.

According to the DSM-5 criteria, The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, American Psychiatric Association, the causes for PTSD are as follows:

Any exposure to actual or threatened death, serious injury, or sexual violence in one (or more) of the following ways:

1. Being a victim: directly experiencing the traumatic events.

2. Being a witness: Seeing in person, the events as it occurred to others.

3. Inability to cope after hearing the traumatic news: Learning that the traumatic events occurred to a close family member or close friend. In cases of actual or threatened death of a family member or friend where the events must have been violent or accidental.

4. Being exposed to a situation: Experiencing repeated or extreme exposure to aversive details of traumatic events (e.g., first responders collecting human remains; police officers repeatedly exposed to details of child abuse). This is not about being exposed through media clipping but the trauma one develops in work field being a first-hand witness or part of a traumatic aftermath.

These criteria apply to adults, adolescents, and children older than 6 years.

Here are ways in which PTSD manifests:

1. Experiencing too many memories of the past: Recurrent, involuntary, and intrusive distressing memories of the event. In children older than 6 years, repetitive play may occur in which themes or aspects of the traumatic events are expressed.

2. Nightmares or dreams: Recurrent distressing dreams in which the content of the dream is related to the traumatic events. However, in children, there may be frightening dreams without recognizable content.

3. Flashbacks: In which the individual feels or acts as if the traumatic events were recurring. Such reactions may occur on a continuum, with the most extreme expression being a complete loss of awareness of present surroundings. “For instance, if a person was trapped in a lift which was a traumatic incident he might go to the same memory and react the same way when encounters the situation again,” says Dr Meshram. In children, trauma-specific reenactment may occur in play.

4. Social avoidance: Marked physiological reactions to internal or external cues that symbolize or resemble an aspect of the traumatic events. “People with PTSD usually will want to avoid situations that can lead to the same traumatic incident. They would avoid anything that can trigger the same trauma even if it means to live in isolation,” says Dr Meshram.

5. Avoiding memories: Avoidance of distressing memories, thoughts, or feelings about things that are associated with the traumatic events. “They cannot look at the past as just an occurrence and so they make an attempt to avoid anything that will make them relive the incident but in the bargain, they keep on running the entire episode in their head over-and-over again, which does little to overcome the condition,” says Dr Meshram.

6. Avoiding people: These are external reminders (people, places, conversations, activities, objects, situations) that arouse distressing memories, thoughts, or feelings about or closely associated with the traumatic events.

Here is how PTSD affects one’s cognitive functions and moods:

1. Loss of memory: They face an inability to remember an important aspect of the traumatic events (typically due to dissociative amnesia and not to other factors such as head injury, alcohol or drugs).

2. Loss of trust: They experience persistent and exaggerated negative beliefs or expectations about oneself, others, or the world (e.g., “I am bad,” “No one can be trusted,” “The world is completely dangerous,” “My whole nervous system is permanently ruined”).

3. Negative feelings about self: Often one suffers from persistent, distorted cognitions about the cause or consequences of the traumatic events that lead the individual to blame himself/herself or others.

4. Persistent negative emotional state: They are always having a sense of fear, horror, anger, guilt, or shame.

5. Loss of interest: Markedly diminished interest or participation in significant activities.

6. Isolation: Feelings of detachment or estrangement from others.

7. Lack of positivity: Persistent inability to experience positive emotions (e.g., inability to experience happiness, satisfaction, or loving feelings).

As the condition worsens here are other symptoms that come to the fore

8. Anger outburst: Irritable behaviour and angry outbursts (with little or no provocation) typically expressed as verbal or physical aggression toward people or objects.

9. Reckless: Or even self-destructive behaviour.

10. Hypervigilance: They are always thinking that some similar event might happen to them again almost becoming a recluse.

11. Exaggerated or startled response: They have a startled response to any change in the environment like – a sound, smell, noise, or sight – anything that reminds them of the original trauma. This symptom, sometimes called hyperarousal, is closely related to hypervigilance.

12. Problems with concentration: Since their mind is dealing with too much of everything, concentration becomes a secondary phenomenon.

13. Sleep disturbance: They find it difficult to fall or stay asleep. And even if they manage to get some shut-eye it is usually a restless sleep.

If these symptoms persist for more than two months it needs medical help.

How is PTSD treated

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), such as sertraline and paroxetine, are considered first-line treatments for PTSD, owing to their efficacy, tolerability, and safety ratings. SSRIs reduce symptoms from all PTSD symptom clusters and are effective in improving symptoms unique to PTSD, not just symptoms similar to those of depression or other anxiety disorders. Even short-term cognitive behavioural therapy along with medication can be of help.

