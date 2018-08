You might be at a significant personal best (PB) in your deadlifts, but there are lot of variations that have come up of late in the fitness circle to challenge your PB. You already know the benefits of the conventional deadlift that you’ve been doing all this while. And just to refresh your memories, they give power and strength to your glutes and hamstring, reinforce the hip hinge, strengthen your back, crush your abs and what not! Sounds pretty cool, right?

Well here are the 5 variations you can add in your training schedule to become stronger.

Sumo deadlift: Use extra wide stance in this one as you get ready to lift the weight. The primary muscle that’s used in this variation isn’t the back. So that gets some rest. And all the slack is put on your hips, hamstrings and quads while lifting. Know what it does? It improves your mobility, something that doesn’t associate itself with heavy weight training.

Deficit deadlift: This type of deadlift requires a little more from you! You’ve got to stand on a box or a weight plate to increase the distance travelled by the bar when you lower it. What it does? Well, it gives your movement a greater range of motion, and makes the bar tougher to pick up from the position. Your weight count might go down but it’s a good way to increase strength.

Block deadlift: This one is the exact opposite of the previous one. In this variation, you’ve to keep the weights on plates to reduce your range of motion. And contrary to the previous one, it helps you lift more weight to challenge your nervous system and be on top of the game of your deadlift.

Romanian Deadlift: This a leg-focused variation that is great for those focusing on their glutes and hamstrings. If you have a history of knee injuries or knee pain, this variation will help you in big way as it involves only a slight bend of the knees in an otherwise identical movement to the conventional style of lifting.

Trap Bar Deadlift: For those who are not doing conventional deadlifts, the trap bar is the ideal equipment to begin with. The trap bar is easier to lift as the weight is equally distributed rather than concentrated on one side. You can call this variation a hybrid of the deadlift and the squat, which gives the benefits of both the exercise types. Your gym might not have a trap bar, but if you ever come across one, make sure that you get the most out of it!

